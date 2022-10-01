GAM Holding AG Has $3.74 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,949 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

NYSE NET opened at $55.31 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

