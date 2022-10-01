GAM Holding AG Has $9.21 Million Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 1.10% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

