GAM Holding AG Purchases New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.52 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.