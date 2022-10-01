GAM Holding AG Raises Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,151 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VMware by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,085 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in VMware by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,444 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $106.46 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.