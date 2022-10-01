GAM Holding AG Sells 27,147 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 862,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,769,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

