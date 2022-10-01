GateToken Price Reaches $4.28 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00022241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $463.70 million and $3.19 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,256.36 or 0.99996254 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064878 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00083085 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. With a uniquely designed Vault Account, primed for handling abnormal transactions, GateChain presents a clearing mechanism, tackling the challenges of asset theft and private key loss. Decentralized trading and cross-chain transfers will also be supported, alongside other core features. Gatechain 2.0 has built a complete Defi Ecosystem, allowing users to easily explore Defi and experience the hottest products Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GitHub | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

