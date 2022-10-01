Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Generac by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Generac by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 17,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.11 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.