Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

