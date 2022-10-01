Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.98

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.