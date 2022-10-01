Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Unicorn Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at $6,213,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,899,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,238,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

Genesis Unicorn Capital stock remained flat at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

