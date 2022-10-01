Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GENI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $822.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.