Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2,574.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.