Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLEE remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Friday. 51,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Gladstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLEE. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Acquisition by 38.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Acquisition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Acquisition Company Profile

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

