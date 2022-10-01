Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $39.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

