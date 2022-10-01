Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as low as C$1.61. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 831,139 shares changing hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

