Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $5.19 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00274806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00142957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.05 or 0.00730636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00610720 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

