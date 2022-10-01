Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 81.8% in September

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Featured Stories

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

