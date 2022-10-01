Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 81.8% in September

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance
Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
