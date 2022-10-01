GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in September

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GUD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GUDHF remained flat at 4.70 during midday trading on Friday. GUD has a 52 week low of 4.70 and a 52 week high of 8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.94.

Get GUD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.