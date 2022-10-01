Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile



Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

