Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

