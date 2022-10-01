GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Cowen

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.13.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

