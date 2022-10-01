H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in September

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF remained flat at $1.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.82. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

