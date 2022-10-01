Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 2.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,138,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119,108. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

