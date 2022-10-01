Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE BMY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. 11,347,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
