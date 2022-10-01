Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

