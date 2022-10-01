Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

NFLX stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $235.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,848,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.