Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.82. 3,267,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.73 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

