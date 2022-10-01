Harvest Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.56 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $37.88 or 0.00196798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $25.99 million and $1.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,998 coins and its circulating supply is 667,688 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

