Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.90

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Hays Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Hays Increases Dividend

Hays Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.0141 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

