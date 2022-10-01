Head to Head Survey: GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoDaddy and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 2.91 $242.30 million $2.07 34.24 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 168.18 -$58.09 million ($1.92) -3.12

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.58% -147.44% 4.82% Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares GoDaddy and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.5% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GoDaddy and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 1 4 1 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

GoDaddy currently has a consensus price target of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.14%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Arbe Robotics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

