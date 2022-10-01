Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

HR opened at $20.85 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

