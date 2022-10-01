HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.16 Million

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEdpAY Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEdpAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

