HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.16 Million

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.
HEdpAY Profile
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.
HEdpAY Coin Trading
