Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $72.92. 111,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,173. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.99 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

