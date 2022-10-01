Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.
Heska Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of HSKA stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $72.92. 111,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,173. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.99 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.03.
About Heska
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
