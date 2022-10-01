Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Shares of TMO traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.87 and a 200 day moving average of $557.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.