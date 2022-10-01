Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 107,233 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 107,233 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for approximately 17.0% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $56,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.42. 1,023,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,230. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

