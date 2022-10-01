Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 841.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $235.44. 11,848,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,739,091. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

