Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 42,928,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,646,027. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

