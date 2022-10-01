Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $143.40. The stock had a trading volume of 526,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.