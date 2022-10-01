Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 415 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.50. 264,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,110. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

