Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 9,023,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

