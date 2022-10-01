hi Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.10 Million (HI)

hi Dollar (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One hi Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, hi Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. hi Dollar has a market capitalization of $214.36 million and $4.10 million worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

hi Dollar Coin Profile

hi Dollar was first traded on July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com.

Buying and Selling hi Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hi Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy hi Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

