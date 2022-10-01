HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut HNI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th.

HNI Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. HNI has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HNI by 1,192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

