Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 21,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,355,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,890. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

