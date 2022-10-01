Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS stock opened at €48.06 ($49.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.66.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

