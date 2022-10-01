Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOSSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 3.5 %

BOSSY stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.46 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

