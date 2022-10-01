Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYQ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €91.05 ($92.91) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €78.70 ($80.31) and a 12-month high of €600.50 ($612.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. The stock has a market cap of $573.93 million and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of €192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €243.27.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

