Ignition (IC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $11,667.07 and $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

