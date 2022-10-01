Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 752.4 days.

Iida Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF remained flat at 15.62 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133. Iida Group has a 52 week low of 14.63 and a 52 week high of 15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.78.

About Iida Group

(Get Rating)

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.