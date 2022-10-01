Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 752.4 days.

Iida Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF remained flat at 15.62 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133. Iida Group has a 52 week low of 14.63 and a 52 week high of 15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.78.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

