Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 752.4 days.
Iida Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF remained flat at 15.62 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133. Iida Group has a 52 week low of 14.63 and a 52 week high of 15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.78.
About Iida Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iida Group (ANTOF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.