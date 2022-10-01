Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,245. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

