Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

